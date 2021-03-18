Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPFRF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Mapfre alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.