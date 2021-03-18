Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Down 8.4%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price was down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 29,672,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 29,621,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

