Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Raised by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6,128.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158,209 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 0.7% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of Marathon Petroleum worth $90,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after buying an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,269,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,771,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 847,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 710,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $55.00. 218,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,576. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.