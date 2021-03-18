Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Trading Down 6%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.81 and last traded at $52.85. 9,728,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 6,470,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,088,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.