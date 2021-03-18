Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 6.2%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.15. 1,193,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,256,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVI. William Blair began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $96,654,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

