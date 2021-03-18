Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.50). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

MRNS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,366. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $596.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,660,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.