Mark Zuckerberg Sells 6,250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76.
- On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50.
- On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00.
- On Friday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50.
- On Monday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total value of $11,713,760.00.
- On Friday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $11,696,755.00.
- On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total transaction of $11,661,402.50.
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50.
Shares of FB opened at $284.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.64. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.