Mark Zuckerberg Sells 6,250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76.

On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50.

On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total value of $11,713,760.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $11,696,755.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total transaction of $11,661,402.50.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50.

Shares of FB opened at $284.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.64. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

