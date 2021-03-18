Markel (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,168.68

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,168.68 and last traded at $1,163.01, with a volume of 1025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,148.74.

Several brokerages have commented on MKL. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,086.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,026.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

