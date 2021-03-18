MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $1,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $513.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $541.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.18.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.10.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

