Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.85.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $155.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

