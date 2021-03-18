Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) is Senvest Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Senvest Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,075 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for about 5.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 2.26% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $127,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $186.49. 2,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,379. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $190.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.69.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

