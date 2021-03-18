Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

