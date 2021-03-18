Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Sells £16,123 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total value of £16,123 ($21,064.80).

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 693 ($9.05) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 670.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 693.92. Marshalls plc has a 1 year low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Marshalls’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSLH. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

