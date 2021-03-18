Martin Currie Ltd. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,985 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $96,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.24. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.