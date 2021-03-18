Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,720 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Marvell Technology Group worth $461,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,385,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,769. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

