Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares were down 5.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.48 and last traded at $45.55. Approximately 9,719,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 11,354,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

Specifically, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,769. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,880 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.