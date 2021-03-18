Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of MASI opened at $232.01 on Thursday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.83 and its 200-day moving average is $248.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

