Master Contract Token Price Hits $0.0010 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $571,157.82 and approximately $74,810.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.13 or 0.03063012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00021090 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.