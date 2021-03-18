Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Reduced by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $10.68 on Thursday, hitting $368.00. 192,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.23. The company has a market cap of $365.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.