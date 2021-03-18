Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.52. 2,650,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,338,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upped their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

