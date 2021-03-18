Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Match Group worth $36,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Match Group by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $154.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.95. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of -233.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

