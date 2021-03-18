Matrix AI Network (MAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.67 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $950,732.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 88.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.96 or 0.00350050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

