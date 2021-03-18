Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 3,168 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after buying an additional 616,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after buying an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.80. 70,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,063. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

