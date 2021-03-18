Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 7,550 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 296,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $79.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.