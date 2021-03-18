Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $20.40 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 3.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in MetLife were worth $20,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 120,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $62.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

