Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 32,875 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $50.74. 277,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,458,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

