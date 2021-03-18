Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 6,846 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 415,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,924,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $231.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.