Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,893 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.76. 220,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.