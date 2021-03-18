Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 1,983 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.84. 211,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,110,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

