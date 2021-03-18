Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 304 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,347 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,531. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $23.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,067.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,047.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,765.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

