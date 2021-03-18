Matthew M. Bilunas Sells 809 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $92,128.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.38. 2,890,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Citigroup began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Best Buy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.