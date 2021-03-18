Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $309,394.91 and approximately $3,308.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.37 or 0.00456978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00062181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00143150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.56 or 0.00650904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00077460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars.

