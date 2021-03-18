McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3,145.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after acquiring an additional 970,443 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,719,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,373,000 after acquiring an additional 855,243 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

