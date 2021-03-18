McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 107.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,084 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3,145.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 65,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,553,000 after purchasing an additional 958,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

