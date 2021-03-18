McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

MCD stock opened at $224.11 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

