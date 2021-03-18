McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 22,860 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $82,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $224.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

