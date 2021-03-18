McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Financial Analysis

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for McEwen Mining and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 141.13%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 77.12%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Fury Gold Mines.

Volatility & Risk

McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $117.02 million 4.25 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -6.82 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.47

Fury Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McEwen Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

