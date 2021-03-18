McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of McGrath RentCorp worth $18,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 98,063 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,217,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

MGRC stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

