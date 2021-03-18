McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 137.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.68% of McGrath RentCorp worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGRC opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $84.65.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

