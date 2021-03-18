McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 12-Month High at $189.84

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.84 and last traded at $187.99, with a volume of 697428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average of $169.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

