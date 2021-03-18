Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Trading Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) were down 5.5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 1,637,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,038,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Specifically, Director Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $3,164,011.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,161,740 shares in the company, valued at $86,534,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $374,235.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,907,552 shares of company stock worth $77,838,579 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Medallia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Medallia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

