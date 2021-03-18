MediaValet Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (CVE:MVP)

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MediaValet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Cormark also issued estimates for MediaValet’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

CVE:MVP opened at C$2.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53. MediaValet has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

