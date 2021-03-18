Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,991 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after buying an additional 1,417,217 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $21,732,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $15,572,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 786,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

