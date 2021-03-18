MEG Energy’s (MEG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.69.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.15. 234,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$8.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -6.04.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

