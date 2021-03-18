Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $515.00

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 504.80 ($6.60), with a volume of 1799095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 501 ($6.55).

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.55 ($4.38).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a PE ratio of -12.61.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

