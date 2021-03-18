Melon Price Hits $38.88 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00626833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034175 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

