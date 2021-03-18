Meme (MEME) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.07 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Meme has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Meme token can now be bought for about $2,686.61 or 0.04641855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $75.23 million and $13.07 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.37 or 0.00391114 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005235 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030252 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

