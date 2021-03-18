MenaPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $1,484.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.77 or 0.00628528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068719 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034160 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

