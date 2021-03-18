MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22,433.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.17.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,537.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,609.52 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,741.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,489.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

