MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,433.18 and last traded at $1,436.17. Approximately 729,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 636,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,537.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.17.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,735.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,491.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8,975.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.